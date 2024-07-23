East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBCGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

EWBC stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. 1,118,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,061. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $83.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

