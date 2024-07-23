Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

