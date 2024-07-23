dYdX (DYDX) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $487.66 million and $41.32 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 455,929,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed.
Buying and Selling dYdX
