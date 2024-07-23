Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Trimmed by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. 690,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,104. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $108.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

