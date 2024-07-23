Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Down 4.5%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 1,032,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 994,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

