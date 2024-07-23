Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,500 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

