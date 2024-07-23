Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,500 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BankUnited Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.
View Our Latest Analysis on BKU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.