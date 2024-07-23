Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Craig Clay Sells 400 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Clay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 172,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,741. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

