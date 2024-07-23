Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $119.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.33.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $72,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.