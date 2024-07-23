DIMO (DIMO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.71 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and $2.33 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 231,334,230.6141857 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.1988682 USD and is down -11.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,650,658.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.