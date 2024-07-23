Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 192.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 675,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,537. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

