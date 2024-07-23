DigiByte Market Capitalization Hits $135.31 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $135.31 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,006.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.36 or 0.00569301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00108506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00036494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00240280 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00046209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00067839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,146,426,382 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

