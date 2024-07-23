Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Diageo by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $129.73. The company had a trading volume of 840,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,757. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $178.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

