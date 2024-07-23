Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kellanova (NYSE:K) Target Price to $60.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 639,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,209. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $4,486,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,986,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,082 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

