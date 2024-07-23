Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

