Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Destination XL Group worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,583 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,577 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 130,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.49 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

