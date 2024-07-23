Desjardins Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$172.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$157.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$166.57.

TSE L traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$168.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$170.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.45.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. 53.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

