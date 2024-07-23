Desjardins Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$47.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFY. National Bankshares raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.15.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$47.74. 20,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,296. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.24. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.