Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 43,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.