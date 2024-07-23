DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019151 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009339 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

