Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Decred has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $198.71 million and $8.00 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.26 or 0.00018495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009410 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,207,896 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.