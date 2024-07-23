Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.78. 347,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 882,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

DAWN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,534 shares of company stock worth $3,367,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

