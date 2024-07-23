Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 557,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

