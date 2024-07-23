Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,189,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,253,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.33.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
