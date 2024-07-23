Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,628 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PFE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 10,490,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,704,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of -491.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

