Davis R M Inc. Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.75. 215,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,435. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

