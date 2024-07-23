Davis R M Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Glj Research upped their target price on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

TSLA traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $247.19. 67,069,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,445,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average of $190.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

