Davis R M Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 605,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

