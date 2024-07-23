Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

