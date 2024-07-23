Davis R M Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $11.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,788,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,720. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

