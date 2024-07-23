Davis R M Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 198,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,073 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.67. 152,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

