Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $462.66

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $462.66 and last traded at $454.82, with a volume of 11551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $448.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DJCO

Daily Journal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $649.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.46.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.