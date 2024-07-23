D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.27.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $177.21 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

