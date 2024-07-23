Cynosure Group LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.