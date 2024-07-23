Cynosure Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,737 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Novanta by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 407,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.80. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,095.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $329,729.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,095.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $1,269,244. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

