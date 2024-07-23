Cynosure Group LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $586.24. 145,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $579.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

