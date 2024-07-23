Cynosure Group LLC Makes New Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.62. 32,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,608. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

