Cynosure Group LLC Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acushnet by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 265,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $2,026,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. 78,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

