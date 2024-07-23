Cynosure Group LLC Invests $306,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $101.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 151.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.