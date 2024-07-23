Cynosure Group LLC Buys Shares of 482 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CHE traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.63. 10,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,350. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $545.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.02. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

