Cynosure Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,446 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

SBAC stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $208.57. 80,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,229. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.84 and a 200-day moving average of $208.08.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

