Cynosure Group LLC Acquires Shares of 376 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,971,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,449,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded up $31.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,122.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,526. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,027.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $916.18. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,134.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

