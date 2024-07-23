CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $370.21.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $263.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.95, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.57 and a 200 day moving average of $326.86. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.