CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $325.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.8 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,183,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.25, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.