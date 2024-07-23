Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.41. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 164,749 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cronos Group by 204.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

