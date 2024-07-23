Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $7.53 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00045534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

