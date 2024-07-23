Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Criteo Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. 768,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at $20,789,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,168 shares of company stock worth $1,366,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Criteo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

