Covestor Ltd Sells 323 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. BNP Paribas bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 2,804,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,999,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $57.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

