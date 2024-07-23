Covestor Ltd Sells 1,584 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 344,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,231. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

