Covestor Ltd Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $13.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,182. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $348.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

