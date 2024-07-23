Covestor Ltd Purchases 78 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. abrdn plc grew its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.48. 289,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

